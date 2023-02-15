Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:SBS traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.01.
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
