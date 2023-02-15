Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SBS traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.