Comparing HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) & Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) and HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sarepta Therapeutics and HUTCHMED’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics $876.05 million 12.50 -$418.78 million ($8.21) -15.19 HUTCHMED $400.81 million 7.10 -$194.65 million N/A N/A

HUTCHMED has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sarepta Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78 HUTCHMED 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sarepta Therapeutics and HUTCHMED, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $151.79, suggesting a potential upside of 21.70%. HUTCHMED has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.79%. Given Sarepta Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sarepta Therapeutics is more favorable than HUTCHMED.

Profitability

This table compares Sarepta Therapeutics and HUTCHMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics -81.76% -97.37% -23.18% HUTCHMED N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sarepta Therapeutics has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUTCHMED has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of HUTCHMED shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of HUTCHMED shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics beats HUTCHMED on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About HUTCHMED

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors. It also develops Surufatinib, an inhibitor for neuroendocrine tumors (NET), pancreatic NET, non-pancreatic NET, biliary tract cancer, sarcoma, neuroendocrine neoplasm, esophageal cancer, small cell lung cancer, GC, thyroid cancer, EMC, NSCLC, and solid tumors; HMPL-523, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for hematological cancers and certain chronic immune diseases; and HMPL-689 for isoform PI3Kd (phosphoinositide 3'-kinase delta). In addition, it develops Tazemetostat, an inhibitor of EZH2 for the treatment of certain epithelioid sarcoma and follicular lymphoma patients; HMPL-306, an inhibitor for hematological malignancies, gliomas, and solid tumors; HMPL-760, an Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor; HMPL-453, an inhibitor for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma; HMPL-295 for solid tumors; HMPL-653 for metastatic solid tumors and tenosynovial giant cell tumors; and Epitinib (HMPL-813) and Theliatinib (HMPL-309) inhibitors. It has collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca AB (publ), Lilly (Shanghai) Management Company Limited, BeiGene, Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Innovent Biologics Co., Inc., Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd., Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd., and Epizyme, Inc. The company was formerly known as Hutchison China MediTech Limited and changed its name to HUTCHMED (China) Limited in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.