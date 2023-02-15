Comparing Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kiromic BioPharma and BioAtla, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A BioAtla 0 1 3 0 2.75

BioAtla has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 407.25%. Given BioAtla’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioAtla is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$25.59 million ($1.01) -0.16 BioAtla $250,000.00 519.02 -$95.40 million ($2.74) -1.26

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and BioAtla’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kiromic BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioAtla. BioAtla is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiromic BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and BioAtla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiromic BioPharma N/A -88.43% -58.93% BioAtla N/A -57.78% -46.11%

Volatility & Risk

Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioAtla has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.6% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of BioAtla shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of BioAtla shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioAtla beats Kiromic BioPharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiromic BioPharma

(Get Rating)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1. It has license agreements with CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc. and Longwood University, as well as a research and development collaboration agreement with Molipharma, S.R.L. The company also has strategic alliance agreement with Leon Office (H.K.) Ltd. The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About BioAtla

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for multiple solid tumor types, including NSCLC, melanoma, and ovarian cancer; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. BioAtla, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

