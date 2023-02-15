Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) CEO Buys $77,200.00 in Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 20,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,991,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,128,629.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 181,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,628. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

About Compass Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,557,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 878,650 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 2,230,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,126,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

