ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Gap Up to $0.64

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.64, but opened at $0.67. ContextLogic shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 41,295,891 shares traded.

WISH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.20 to $5.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ContextLogic Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $505.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

In other ContextLogic news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 76,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $59,004.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 252,629 shares of company stock valued at $162,844 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ContextLogic by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 471,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 173,399 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after acquiring an additional 563,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 73,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 34.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

