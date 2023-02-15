Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Up 21.4% in January

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,500 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 283,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 861.3 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.4 %

CTTAF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.41. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.97. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $102.88.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems.

