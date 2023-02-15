Contrasting Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) and Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) and Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Orthofix Medical has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retractable Technologies has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Orthofix Medical and Retractable Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Orthofix Medical presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.01%. Given Orthofix Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Orthofix Medical is more favorable than Retractable Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orthofix Medical and Retractable Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical $464.48 million 0.93 -$38.38 million ($2.28) -9.44 Retractable Technologies $188.38 million 0.35 $56.06 million $0.88 2.25

Retractable Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orthofix Medical. Orthofix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retractable Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Orthofix Medical and Retractable Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical -9.82% 2.16% 1.58% Retractable Technologies 21.39% 32.16% 16.50%

Summary

Retractable Technologies beats Orthofix Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion. The Spinal Implants product category designs, develops, and markets a broad portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics product category provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Global Extremities reporting segment offers products and solutions that allow physicians to successfully treat a variety of orthopedic conditions unrelated to the spine. The company was founded on October 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

