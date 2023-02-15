Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Cormark from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTS. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities upgraded Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.81.

CTS traded down C$0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.86. 3,987,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,827. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$3.60 and a 12-month high of C$11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.93.

In other news, Senior Officer Greg Berard bought 9,308 shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.60 per share, with a total value of C$42,816.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$684,369.60. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,462 shares of company stock valued at $73,870.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

