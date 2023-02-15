Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.98

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.98 and traded as high as $10.04. Corner Growth Acquisition shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 762 shares.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOL. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,940,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,266,000 after buying an additional 2,343,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,766,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,366,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after buying an additional 761,592 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,063,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after buying an additional 721,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 823,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after buying an additional 444,804 shares in the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

