Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires 3,299 Shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in The New Germany Fund by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

The New Germany Fund Stock Performance

NYSE GF opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12.

The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0431 per share. This represents a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

(Get Rating)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.