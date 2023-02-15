Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Tekla Healthcare Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 155,839 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $1,122,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,927 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE HQH opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $22.31.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

