Cornerstone Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 62,432 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 196.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 237,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter worth $77,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 98.7% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 69,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSE GNT opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Profile

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

