Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,012,000 after buying an additional 749,660 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,802,000 after buying an additional 567,520 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after buying an additional 339,889 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,666,000 after buying an additional 285,835 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 490,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,921,000 after purchasing an additional 266,487 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

NYSE NOC opened at $467.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.53. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $380.30 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

