Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1173 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of CRF opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
