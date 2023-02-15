Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1173 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CRF opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 40,853 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 50,822 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2,299,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,002,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 232,126 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

