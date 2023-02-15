Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $8.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $511.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,870. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.48. The firm has a market cap of $226.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

