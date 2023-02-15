Covenant Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $53.33 Million (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Covenant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a market capitalization of $53.33 million and $93,137.24 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covenant Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,660,378 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

