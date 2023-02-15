Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,328,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.37% of Paychex worth $149,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 13.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 89.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.02%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

