Credit Suisse AG Has $164.70 Million Stock Holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Burford Capital worth $164,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Price Performance

BUR stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. Burford Capital Limited has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

