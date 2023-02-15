Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.50% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $127,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,672,000 after acquiring an additional 431,351 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,451,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,108,000 after acquiring an additional 74,718 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $18,450,000. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $341.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.13 and its 200 day moving average is $326.11. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.