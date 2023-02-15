Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,326 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $156,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Markel Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total value of $769,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,979,634.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.04, for a total transaction of $769,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,979,634.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,527 shares of company stock worth $29,508,696 in the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

REGN stock opened at $754.21 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $800.48. The company has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $735.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $707.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $23.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $800.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

