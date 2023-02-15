Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 140,332 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of Stryker worth $145,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 14.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 24.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 9.2% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 6.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $264.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.53. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $284.00. The stock has a market cap of $100.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 420,683 shares of company stock valued at $112,867,578. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.32.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

