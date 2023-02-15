Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Down 13.3% This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $115.52 million and $9.65 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00002438 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001040 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000611 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015901 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000144 BTC.
About Creditcoin
Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
