Credo Technology Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,606 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 262% compared to the average daily volume of 997 call options.

Insider Activity

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $382,656.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,503,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,740,644.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,216 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $382,656.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,503,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,740,644.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,330,119 shares in the company, valued at $50,018,387.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 666,041 shares of company stock valued at $9,909,194. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after buying an additional 9,162,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 712.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 120.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,475 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRDO traded down $9.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,725,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,073. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.17. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

