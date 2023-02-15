Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Up 9.7% in January

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 652,100 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 594,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 278,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. 36.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCAP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.68. 76,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $453.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.84. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

