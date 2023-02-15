Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
CROX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.29.
Crocs Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of Crocs stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,273. Crocs has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $131.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.91.
Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.
About Crocs
Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crocs (CROX)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.