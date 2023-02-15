Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CROX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.29.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,273. Crocs has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $131.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $947,586.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 145,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,491,023.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,974,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 9,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $947,586.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 145,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,491,023.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,492 shares of company stock worth $6,509,786. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 419.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.