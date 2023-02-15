Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.80

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and traded as high as $29.17. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 65,891 shares.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $179.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 337.82% and a net margin of 93.53%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRT. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $216,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.