Crypto.com Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $114.35 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $114.35 million and $170,791.62 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $3.62 or 0.00015837 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002291 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00432879 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,577.46 or 0.28674660 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000167 BTC.
About Crypto.com Coin
Crypto.com Coin’s launch date was May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com.
Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars.
