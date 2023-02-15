CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Short Interest Update

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,700 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 370,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,290,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,830,000 after buying an additional 71,765 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 23.6% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,581,000 after buying an additional 62,590 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 379,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth $1,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 0.2 %

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:CSGS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.68. 47,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,245. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $66.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Featured Stories

