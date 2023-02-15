CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,890,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the January 15th total of 16,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

CSX Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,766,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,129,929. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,349,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,749,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark decreased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

