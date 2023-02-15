Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 17,897 National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NHI stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.07. The company had a trading volume of 39,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 13.82 and a quick ratio of 13.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.92. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.91.

NHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,016.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

