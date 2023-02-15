Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Declares $1.57 Quarterly Dividend

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.57 per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

Cummins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Cummins has a payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cummins to earn $19.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $248.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.48. Cummins has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $258.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 19.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Cummins by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cummins by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.13.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

