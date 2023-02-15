Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ) Shares Up 35%

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLOQ – Get Rating) shares were up 35% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 49,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 37,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Cyberloq Technologies Stock Up 35.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

Cyberloq Technologies Company Profile

Cyberloq Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage company, which focuses on fraud prevention and credit management. It offers CyberloQ, a banking fraud prevention technology that combat unauthorized access to customer accounts. The company was founded by Christopher Jackson and Enrico Giordano on February 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Venice, FL.

