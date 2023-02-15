Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Trading Up 0.7%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 49,357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 94,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.17% of Cyclo Therapeutics worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product pipeline include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease and Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

