Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Lowers Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.35. 226,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,065. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

