Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $984,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,902 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 339,309 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,360,000 after buying an additional 18,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 53,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,092,346. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $84.60 and a 12-month high of $109.69. The company has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.19.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

