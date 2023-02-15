Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 380 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Diageo makes up approximately 1.9% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 17,311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Diageo by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 55.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DEO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Erste Group Bank cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($60.82) to GBX 5,100 ($61.91) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.62) to GBX 4,200 ($50.98) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,081.00.

DEO traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $173.26. 110,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,847. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $212.33.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

