Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 455 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 184.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,407,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,928 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,616,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,953,000 after buying an additional 1,093,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,649,000 after buying an additional 880,481 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,403,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $194,190,000 after buying an additional 647,596 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,154,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,740,000 after buying an additional 469,090 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.89. 1,006,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,403. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.14. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $147.05.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

