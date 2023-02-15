Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 794 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.85. 18,742,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,586,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.36. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $125.67.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $3,959,395. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

