Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Trims Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 1.3% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MercadoLibre Stock Performance
Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $7.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,139.46. 101,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,966. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 210.86 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $997.08 and its 200 day moving average is $940.39. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,275.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MercadoLibre Company Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.
