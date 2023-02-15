Dai (DAI) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and $248.25 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dai has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dai

Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,205,601,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

