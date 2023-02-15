Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,822,600 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 2,146,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dai-ichi Life Trading Up 3.6 %

DCNSF stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.19. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145. Dai-ichi Life has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $23.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

