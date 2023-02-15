Dai Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $218.96 Million (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Dai token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and approximately $218.96 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002228 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.14 or 0.00425018 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,832.19 or 0.28153951 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000161 BTC.
About Dai
Dai’s launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,203,451,904 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Dai Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.