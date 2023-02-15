Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.77

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 2963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DNKEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 90.00 to 107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nordea Equity Research raised Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Danske Bank A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 108.00 to 107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danske Bank A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Danske Bank A/S Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Customers, Large Corporates and Institutions, Danica Pension, Northern Ireland, Non-core, and Group Functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.