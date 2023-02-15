David T. Doherty Sells 942 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CFO David T. Doherty sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $31,952.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Surgery Partners Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.60. 471,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,299. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -101.71 and a beta of 2.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 139.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Surgery Partners

SGRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.



