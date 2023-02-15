Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 590,400 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 688,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.77.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.05, for a total transaction of $375,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,864.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.05, for a total value of $375,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,864.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock worth $3,321,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 1.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK traded down $7.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $415.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $404.32 and a 200-day moving average of $364.25. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $433.30.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

