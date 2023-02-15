Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 590,400 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 688,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.77.
Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor
In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.05, for a total transaction of $375,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,173,864.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.05, for a total value of $375,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,864.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock worth $3,321,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor
Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE:DECK traded down $7.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $415.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $404.32 and a 200-day moving average of $364.25. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $433.30.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.
About Deckers Outdoor
Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.