Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Shares Up 1.2%

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.19 and last traded at $33.13. 36,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 51,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

