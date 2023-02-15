Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Shares Down 0.4%

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.93. Approximately 15,528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 24,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

