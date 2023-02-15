Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Short Interest Update

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Delta Apparel Price Performance

Shares of Delta Apparel stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,508. The company has a market capitalization of $80.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $115.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.80 million. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Apparel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director A Alexander Taylor II bought 2,000 shares of Delta Apparel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,184.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,475 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLA. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Apparel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

