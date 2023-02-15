Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €43.50 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) received a €43.50 ($46.77) price objective from Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DPW. Barclays set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($54.84) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($50.00) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Deutsche Post Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FRA:DPW traded up €0.16 ($0.17) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €41.02 ($44.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,821,355 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €38.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.93. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($44.43).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

