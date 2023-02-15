DeXe Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.64 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. DeXe has a total market cap of $104.22 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeXe token can now be bought for about $2.86 or 0.00012275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeXe has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeXe Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network.

DeXe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,596.70465014 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.75675706 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,332,185.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

